New Suit - Personal Injury

Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, the U.S. Postal Service and other defendants were sued Wednesday in New Jersey District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was filed by the Law Offices of Karim Arzadi on behalf of Omolaye P. Ojo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02434, Ojo v. Tiggs et al.

Government

May 03, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Omolaye P Ojo

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Karim Arzadi

defendants

Ryder Truck Rental Inc

United States Postal Service

ABC Companies 1-10 (Fictitious Names)

Jane Roes 1-10 (Fictitious Names)

John Does 1-10 (Fictitious Names)

Joshua L Tiggs

United States Of America

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision