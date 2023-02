New Suit - Patent

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Oil States Energy Services. The suit, which asserts two patents related to pressure valves, targets Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00557, Oil States Energy Services, LLC v. Worldwide Oilfield Machine, Inc.

Energy

February 14, 2023, 5:14 PM