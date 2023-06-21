New Suit - Trade Secrets

Haynes and Boone filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Oil Patch Group Inc. (OPG), an oilfield housing, rental, services and products company. The suit against former OPG employee Dwayne Beran and former president Derek Elzner, is part of a string of cases accusing a handful of employees of misappropriating trade secret and confidential information in favor of competitor, Titan Accommodations LLC. According to the suit, Elzner started Titian while still employed by OPG and solicited two of OPG's biggest customers, which accounted for millions in annual revenue for OPG. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02268, Oil Patch Group, Inc. v. Elzner et al.

Energy

June 21, 2023, 5:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Oil Patch Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

defendants

Derek Elzner

Dwayne Beran

Titan Accommodations, LLC

nature of claim: 880/