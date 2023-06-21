New Suit - Trade Secrets

Haynes and Boone filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Oil Patch Group Inc., an oilfield housing, rental, services and products company. The suit, against former Oil Patch employee Lenae Beran, is part of a string of cases accusing a handful of employees of misappropriating trade secret and confidential information in favor of competitor, Titan Accommodations LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00090, Oil Patch Group, Inc. v. Beran.

Energy

June 21, 2023, 5:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Oil Patch Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

defendants

Lenae Beran

nature of claim: 880/