Citing a likelihood of success on the merits, the New Orleans federal appellate court granted a stay, pending review, of a U.S. Department of Transportation agency's order prohibiting transport of an explosive device used in oil and gas drilling. The U.S. District Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit temporarily barred enforcement, noting imminent economic harm, for an Arlington, Texas-based company whose flagship product accounts for 75% of its sales.

Energy

June 14, 2024, 12:10 PM

