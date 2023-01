Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Fifth Third Bancorp, a financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, which arises from allegedly fraudulent electronic transfers, was filed by Barber & Bauer on behalf of Ohio Valley Grain Inspection Inc. The case is 3:23-cv-00009, Ohio Valley Grain Inspection, Inc. v. Fifth Third Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

January 28, 2023, 11:55 AM