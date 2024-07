Who Got The Work

Kevin T. Shook of Frost Brown Todd has entered an appearance for Neils Creek Property Co. Ltd. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, which pertains to a lease dispute, was filed May 23 in Ohio Southern District Court by Jones Day on behalf of Ohio Transmission LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole, is 1:24-cv-00301, Ohio Transmission LLC v. Neils Creek Property Company, Ltd.

Real Estate

July 08, 2024, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Ohio Transmission LLC

Plaintiffs

Brandy Hutton Ranjan

Defendants

Neils Creek Property Company, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract