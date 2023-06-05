Ohio Supreme Court Suspends Attorney for Frivolous Filings, ...

News From Law.com

An Ohio attorney's frivolous filings and false statements to a tribunal led to his 18-month suspension by the Ohio Supreme Court, with 12 months stayed. The high court adopted a three-member Board of Professional Conduct panel's determination that Reynoldsburg attorney Brent Stobbs committed seven rule violations and unanimously dismissed an eighth violation. Disciplinary counsel previously alleged Stobbs committed eight ethical violations arising from his representation of clients in two related civil cases and a separate criminal case.

Ohio

June 05, 2023, 10:43 AM

nature of claim: /