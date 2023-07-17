New Suit - Medicare Reimbursement

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman filed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit Monday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center concerning the disproportionate share hospital payment adjustment system established by U.S. Congress. The complaint challenges an order by the Department of Health and Human Services declaring that the Provider Reimbursement Review Board does not have jurisdiction over certain appeals made by the plaintiff regarding certain payment calculations. The case is 1:23-cv-02039, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center v. Becerra.

Health Care

July 17, 2023, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Plaintiffs

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman

defendants

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement