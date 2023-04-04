New Suit

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Jaffe & Asher on behalf of Ohio Security Insurance, alleges Travelers is responsible for satisfying claims stemming from a wrongful death action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02572, Ohio Security Insurance Company v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Ohio Security Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Jaffe And Asher Llp

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute