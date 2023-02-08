New Suit

Ohio Security Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ridgecrest Restoration Ministries d/b/a Ridgecrest Vineyard Church and other defendants on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Clyde & Co., seeks a declaration that Ohio has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00191, Ohio Security Insurance Co. v. Ridgecrest Restoration Ministries et al.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 8:47 PM