Goldberg Segalla filed an insurance lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Ohio Security Insurance, a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual. The suit pursues claims against NC & Sons Inc. and Nicholson Corp. for the alleged failure to pay premiums due to Ohio Security. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00771, Ohio Security Insurance Company v. Nicholson Corporation et al.

February 09, 2023, 6:17 PM