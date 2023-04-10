Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wildwood Law Group on Monday removed a lawsuit against Mappi America Inc., a supplier of equipment for glass manufacturing, to Oregon District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product, was filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Ohio Security Insurance Co. acting as subrogee of Portland Glass Manufacturing Inc. The complaint alleges that a fan manufactured by Mappi malfunctioned ‘catastrophically,’ damaging equipment and shutting down the plaintiff’s glass tempering line. The case is 3:23-cv-00514, Ohio Security Insurance Company v. Mappi America, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 10, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Ohio Security Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Mappi America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wildwood Law Group LLC

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product