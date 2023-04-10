Attorneys at Wildwood Law Group on Monday removed a lawsuit against Mappi America Inc., a supplier of equipment for glass manufacturing, to Oregon District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product, was filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Ohio Security Insurance Co. acting as subrogee of Portland Glass Manufacturing Inc. The complaint alleges that a fan manufactured by Mappi malfunctioned ‘catastrophically,’ damaging equipment and shutting down the plaintiff’s glass tempering line. The case is 3:23-cv-00514, Ohio Security Insurance Company v. Mappi America, Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
April 10, 2023, 2:53 PM