New Suit

Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on behalf of Ohio Security Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual, in South Carolina District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, pursuing claims against Hurricane Construction Inc. and Ricky Brown, seeks a declaration that Hurricane did not serve notice on Ohio Security and therefore forfeited its right to receive representation in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02635, Ohio Security Insurance Company v. Hurricane Construction Inc.

Insurance

June 14, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Ohio Security Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

defendants

Hurricane Construction, Inc.

Ricky Brown

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute