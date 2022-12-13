New Suit

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Northern District Court on behalf of Ohio Security Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual. The complaint targets E. Kelly Enterprises Inc. and Whitesell-Green Inc. The court action seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Ohio Security to indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-24754, Ohio Security Insurance Company v. E Kelly Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 13, 2022, 6:17 PM