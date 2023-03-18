Who Got The Work

Jill M. Gerdrum and Lauren Michelle LaRance of Hall & Evans have stepped in as defense counsel to AGCO Corp. in a pending lawsuit over fire damage arising from an allegedly faulty tractor part. The complaint was filed Feb. 1 in Montana District Court by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig and Sack Law PLLC on behalf of Ohio Security Insurance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, is 4:23-cv-00004, Ohio Security Insurance Company v. AGCO Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 18, 2023, 11:56 AM

Ohio Security Insurance Company

Sack Law PLLC

AGCO Corporation

Calix AB

Hoven Equipment Company

Hall & Evans

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product