New Suit - Product Liability

AGCO Corp., Calix AB and Hoven Equipment Co. were hit with a complaint Wednesday in Montana District Court over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty Calix block heater. The suit was brought by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig and Sack Law on behalf of Ohio Security Insurance, as subrogee of Thomas Skelton and Sanna Skelton. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00004, Ohio Security Insurance Company v. AGCO Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 02, 2023, 11:16 AM