Accredited Surety and Casualty Co. Inc. and Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Jaffe & Asher on behalf of Ohio Security Insurance Co., seeks a declaration that the defendants are required to defend and indemnify Ohio Security in an underlying personal injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03733, Ohio Security Insurance Company v. Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. et al.

May 19, 2023, 6:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Ohio Security Insurance Company

Jaffe And Asher Llp

defendants

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company

Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute