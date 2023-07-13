New Suit

Ohio Security Insurance and Ohio Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hi-Tech Aggregate LLC and Pavestone LLC on Thursday in Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Clyde & Co., seeks a declaration that Ohio has no duty to indemnify Hi-Tech for damages and attorneys' fees awarded to Pavestone in an underlying breach-of-warranty lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01094, Ohio Security Insurance Co. et al. v. Hi-Tech Aggregate LLC et al.

Insurance

July 13, 2023, 8:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Ohio Security Insurance Company

The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company

Clyde & Co.

defendants

Hi-Tech Aggregate, LLC

Pavestone, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute