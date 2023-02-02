Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Parsons Behle & Latimer on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Kinsale Insurance and Donohoe Construction to Idaho District Court. The suit, concerning commercial general liability insurance claims, was filed by Kirton McConkie and Nielsen, Zehe & Antas on behalf of Ohio Security Insurance as subrogee of Young Construction Group of Idaho. The case is 2:23-cv-00060, Ohio Security Insurance Company, as subrogee of Young Construction Group of Idaho, Inc. et al v. Donohoe Construction, LLC et al.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 5:09 PM