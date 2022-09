Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Henry Oddo Austin & Fletcher on Friday removed a lawsuit against FedEx Freight to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, which seeks damages for a mishandled shipment, was filed by Noack Law Firm on behalf of Ohio Security Insurance Company as subrogee of Western Tech Systems Inc. The case is 3:22-cv-02073, Ohio Security Insurance Company as Subrogee of Western Tech Systems, Inc. v. FedEx Freight, Inc.