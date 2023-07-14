Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Carpenter Lipps on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, arising from an underlying employment action, was filed by attorneys William A. Carlin and Mark W. Biggerman on behalf of Ohio Rivetworks, doing business as Hoodz of Northeast Ohio. The case is 5:23-cv-01366, Ohio Rivetworks, Inc. d/b/a Hoodz of Northeast Ohio v. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. et al.
Insurance
July 14, 2023, 3:22 PM