McDonald Hopkins filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Ohio CAT, a dealer of construction equipment. The complaint targets W Machinery for allegedly operating a counterfeit website intentionally designed to deceive customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00960, Ohio Machinery Co. v. Does 1-5.

May 11, 2023, 3:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Ohio Machinery Co.

Plaintiffs

McDonald Hopkins

defendants

Does 1-5

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims