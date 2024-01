News From Law.com

After failing to comply with its order on remand, the Ohio Supreme Court reversed the Eleventh District Court of Appeals' ruling, which failed to follow the high court's instructions to weigh the parties' evidence in deciding whether the state's suspension of operations at a private company's salt-water-injection well constituted a total or partial government taking of property.

