Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday removed a tax lawsuit against Internal Revenue Service, US Bank and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over federal tax liens on certain property, was filed by attorneys Adam Poole and Justin P. Nichols on behalf of Ohio Gravy Biscuit Inc. The case is 5:23-cv-00183, Ohio Gravy Biscuit, Inc. v. U.S. National Bank Association et al.