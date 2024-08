News From Law.com

Two midsized, Ohio-based business law firms are joining forces, bringing together a total head count of about 200 attorneys in 15 offices spread across Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Illinois. Forty-three attorneys from Brouse McDowell will be joining NLJ 500 firm Roetzel & Andress effective Oct. 1. Approximately 30 staff members will also be participating in the move.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

August 28, 2024, 6:17 PM