Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bowman & Brooke on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against CNH Industrial and Sonsray Machinery to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Liberty Mutual in-house attorneys on behalf of Ohio Casualty Insurance, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective backhoe. The case is 2:22-cv-01916, Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. v. CNH Industrial America LLC et al.

Insurance

November 10, 2022, 1:48 PM