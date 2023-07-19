Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Shearman & Sterling and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have entered appearances for BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group, Norfolk Southern, PNC Financial Services and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, which arises from a Feb. 3 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, was filed May 16 in New York Southern District Court by Labaton Sucharow and AsherKelly. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-04068, Ohio Carpenters Pension Fund et al v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.
Banking & Financial Services
July 19, 2023, 7:38 AM
Plaintiffs
- City of Pontiac Reestablished General Employees Retirement System
- Ohio Carpenters Pension Fund
defendants
- BofA Securities, Inc.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
- Norfolk Southern Corporation
- PNC Capital Markets LLC
- U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc.
- Wells Fargo Securities LLC
- Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
- Alan H. Shaw
- Amy E. Miles
- Capital One Securities, Inc.
- Christopher T. Jones
- Claude Mongeau
- Claude Mongeua
- Clyde H. Allison, Jr.
- Fifth Third Securities, Inc.
- James A. Squires
- Jennifer F. Scanlon
- John C. Huffard
- John R. Thompson
- Marcela D. Donadio
- Mark R. George
- Michael D. Lockhart
- Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr.
- MUFG Securities America, Inc.
- Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC
- Smbc Nikko Securities America, Inc.
- Steven F. Leer
- Thomas C. Kelleher
- Thomas D. Bell, Jr.
defendant counsels
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr
- Shearman & Sterling
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws