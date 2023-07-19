Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Shearman & Sterling and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have entered appearances for BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group, Norfolk Southern, PNC Financial Services and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, which arises from a Feb. 3 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, was filed May 16 in New York Southern District Court by Labaton Sucharow and AsherKelly. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-04068, Ohio Carpenters Pension Fund et al v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

