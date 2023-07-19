Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Shearman & Sterling and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have entered appearances for BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group, Norfolk Southern, PNC Financial Services and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, which arises from a Feb. 3 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, was filed May 16 in New York Southern District Court by Labaton Sucharow and AsherKelly. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-04068, Ohio Carpenters Pension Fund et al v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

July 19, 2023, 7:38 AM

City of Pontiac Reestablished General Employees Retirement System

Ohio Carpenters Pension Fund

Labaton Sucharow

BofA Securities, Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Norfolk Southern Corporation

PNC Capital Markets LLC

U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc.

Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Alan H. Shaw

Amy E. Miles

Capital One Securities, Inc.

Christopher T. Jones

Claude Mongeau

Claude Mongeua

Clyde H. Allison, Jr.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc.

James A. Squires

Jennifer F. Scanlon

John C. Huffard

John R. Thompson

Marcela D. Donadio

Mark R. George

Michael D. Lockhart

Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr.

MUFG Securities America, Inc.

Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC

Smbc Nikko Securities America, Inc.

Steven F. Leer

Thomas C. Kelleher

Thomas D. Bell, Jr.

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

Shearman & Sterling

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws