New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Deutsche Bank, a German investment bank and financial services company, and Cooperatieve Rabobank UA were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in New York Southern District Court over an alleged scheme to manipulate the price of Euro-denominated bonds issued by the European government. The court action follows a 'statement of objections' issued by the European Commission arising from the defendants' practice of coordinating prices from 2005 through 2016. The lawsuit was filed by Scott + Scott. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10462, Ohio Carpenters' Pension Fund et al v. Deutsche Bank AG et al.