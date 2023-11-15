Ohio Business Owner Sues Norfolk Southern for Derailment Tha...

News From Law.com

A business owner with companies near where a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caught fire in February has sued the railroad for $500 million, saying most of his eastern Ohio companies have remained closed and he hasn't been able to reach a financial settlement with the railroad. Edwin Wang filed his federal lawsuit Tuesday. It comes amid government lawsuits against Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern and a class action case on behalf of residents who have complained about the derailment's impact.

Georgia

November 15, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /