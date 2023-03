Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hogan Lovells on Thursday removed a class action against Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the sale of its prescription drug Makena to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Whatley Kallas LLP, contends that Amag falsely marketed Makena as being able to help prevent premature births despite knowing that to be untrue. The case is 1:23-cv-10487, O'Hara et al v. Amag Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 02, 2023, 4:35 PM