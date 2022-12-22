New Suit - Employment Class Action

Hawaiian Holdings was hit with an employment class action Thursday in Hawaii District Court in relation to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The lawsuit was filed by SL Law, Siri Glimstad and attorney James Hochberg on behalf of a class of Hawaiian Airlines employees who contend they were wrongfully denied religious and/or medical exemptions to the defendant's vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00532, O'Hailpin v. Hawaiian Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 22, 2022, 4:56 PM