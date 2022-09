Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against National Vision Inc. to New York Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Jacquiline Hinkle and her two minor children. The case is 3:22-cv-00930, O.H. et al v. National Vision, Inc.

New York

September 10, 2022, 9:38 AM