New Suit

Hardee's Restaurants and private equity firm Roark Capital were hit with a race-based discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Adesijuola Ogunjobi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01026, Ogunjobi et al. v. Roark Capital Group et al.

Investment Firms

September 22, 2022, 12:13 PM