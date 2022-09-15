Ogletree Sees Hotbed of Business Growth in Central Ohio | La...

News From Law.com

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, continuing to expand in the Midwest, has opened an office in Columbus, Ohio, where the firm's newest shareholders are see growing employment litigation. Led by shareholders Samuel Lillard and Mathew Parker, who joined from Fisher Phillips on Sept. 12, this marks the firm's second Ohio location, after the firm's Cleveland office. Currently, Lillard and Parker are the only attorneys in the office, but Lillard said the firm is looking to grow the office to eight to 12 employees "as quickly as we can."

Legal Services - Large Law

September 15, 2022, 2:34 PM