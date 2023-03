News From Law.com

Ogletree Deakins cited a ballooning immigration practice, more geographic strength and rate increases as drivers for its record revenue numbers. Meanwhile, its growing expenses aimed at investing in talent and tech translated into a loss of profits per partner. Last year, the firm's revenue surpassed $600 million for the first time while headcount reached a record 909 attorneys. Profits per partner came in at $886,000 or a 15.7% plunge from last year.

March 06, 2023, 1:20 PM