Ogletree Deakins Elects Nashville Shareholder as Firms First...

Management-side labor and employment specialist firm Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewarton Tuesday announced its next managing shareholder, a move that will grow the number of female law firm leaders in the Am Law 100. Nashville-based Liz Washko, who's been at Ogletree Deakins since 2000, is set to replace Matt Keen, making her the sixth managing shareholder in the firm's history and the first woman to lead the firm when she starts in January 2024.

February 01, 2023, 9:24 AM