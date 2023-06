New Suit - Personal Injury

NiSource, a gas and electric provider, and other defendants were hit with a complaint Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed pro se by Marvin Ogburn on behalf of himself and Long Meadow Farm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01013, Ogburn et al v. Henschel et al.

Energy

June 21, 2023, 3:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Long Meadow Farm, LLC

Marvin Ogburn

defendants

NiSource, Inc.

Columbia Gas of Maryland, Inc.

Justin Henschel

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision