Mark Robertson and Charles Mahoney of O'Melveny & Myers have entered appearances for United Airlines in a pending employment class action. The complaint, filed March 21 in New York Eastern District Court, accuses the defendant of failing to pay hourly wages and failing to provide accurate wage statements. The suit was brought by Giskan Solotaroff & Anderson; the Markham Law Firm and attorneys Ian Prancer and Roosevelt N. Nesmith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ramon E. Reyes Jr., is 1:24-cv-02087, Ogboroge v. United Airlines, Inc.

May 06, 2024, 9:26 AM

