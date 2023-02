New Suit

CSX, Norfolk Southern, Maersk and other defendants were hit with a negligence lawsuit on Tuesday in Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was brought by attorney Jason A. Nix on behalf of Ngozi Ogbo, Iruka Ndubuizu and other plaintiffs who allegedly never received goods due to a Feb. 2021 train collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00017, Ogbo et al. v. CSX Transportation Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 22, 2023, 12:09 PM