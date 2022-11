Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bressler, Amery & Ross on Friday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Quest Diagnostics to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to the negligent handling of a blood draw, was filed by Dell & Dean on behalf of Sean O'Gara. The case is 2:22-cv-07178, O'Gara v. Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories, Inc.

Health Care

November 26, 2022, 8:00 AM