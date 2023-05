Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Tiffany & Co. to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Shegerian & Associates on behalf of Nare Oganesyan, who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 1:23-cv-04287, Oganesyan v. Tiffany & Co. et al.

May 23, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Nare Oganesyan

defendants

Marie Gordon

Natalie El-Qaoud

Tiffany and Company

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination