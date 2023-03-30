New Suit

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) were sued Wednesday in Oklahoma Western District Court over the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020. The lawsuit was filed by the Foshee & Yaffe Law Firm on behalf of a slew of Thoroughbred racehorse owners, trainers and veterinarians. The suit pursues claims that the 2020 law, which implemented anti-doping, medication control and racetrack safety programs, unconstitutionally delegated authority to the HISA, a private entity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00280, Offolter et al v. Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority Inc et al.

Government

March 30, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Boyd Caster

Bryan Hawk

CR Trout

Danial L Millar

Danny Caldwell

Joe Offolter

Kenny Nolen

Michael Major

Mike Biehler

Randy Blair

Robert A Burgess

Robert Zoellner

Scott Young

Terry Westemeir

Theresa Luneack

Plaintiffs

Foshee & Yaffe

defendants

Federal Trade Commission

Alvaro Bedoya

Christine S Wilson

Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority Inc

Lina Khan

Rebecca Slaughter

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision