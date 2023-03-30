The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) were sued Wednesday in Oklahoma Western District Court over the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020. The lawsuit was filed by the Foshee & Yaffe Law Firm on behalf of a slew of Thoroughbred racehorse owners, trainers and veterinarians. The suit pursues claims that the 2020 law, which implemented anti-doping, medication control and racetrack safety programs, unconstitutionally delegated authority to the HISA, a private entity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00280, Offolter et al v. Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority Inc et al.
Government
March 30, 2023, 4:09 PM