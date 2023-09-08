Offit Kurman Latest Firm to Add Schnader Talent | Law.com Ra...

News From Law.com

Am Law 200 firm Offit Kurman is the latest firm to claim its share of talent from the now-dissolved Philadelphia legacy firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis, bringing on seven new attorneys split between Offit's Philadelphia, New York, and Bethesda, Maryland, offices, effective Sept. 1.Among those moving to Offit include principals Brad Jacobs, Ronald Karam, W. Drew Kastner, Stephenie Yeung and Deborah Rouse, alongside associates Andrew Chou and Niamh Drury.

Construction & Engineering

September 08, 2023, 4:49 PM

nature of claim: /