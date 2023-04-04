New Suit - Securities Class Action

Block Inc., the fintech business formerly known as Square, and its co-founders Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey were hit with a securities class action Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, accuses the defendants of failing to adequately maintain an internal control system resulting in a Dec. 2021 data breach that eventually led to the plummet in price of Block's common stock and CDI's. According to the suit, the breach was not disclosed until April 4, 2022, after the closing of Block's acquisition with AfterPay in Jan. 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02789, Official Intelligence Pty Ltd. v. Block, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 04, 2023, 7:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Official Intelligence Pty Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP

defendants

Block, Inc.

Jack Dorsey

Jim McKelvey

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws