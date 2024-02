News From Law.com

The Maryland Supreme Court ruled that law enforcement can request a driver who passed a breathalyzer test to consent to alcohol and drug testing if the driver is showing other signs of intoxication. The high court reversed a circuit court's order reinstating a man's license, concluding there were reasonable grounds to request the driver to consent to a drug expert recognition test, despite blowing a 0.00 breath alcohol content.

Maryland

February 01, 2024, 2:28 PM

nature of claim: /