Demand for Class A space is rising as companies seek office space in South Florida with upgraded amenities and reasonable prices. A commercial real estate services firm arranged five office leases totaling 22,376 square feet in Broward County. The leases at Cypress Financial Center, a Class A office building in Fort Lauderdale, were arranged by Cushman & Wakefield after the property owner Vision Properties bought the building in January 2021.

November 29, 2022, 2:23 PM