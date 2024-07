News From Law.com

Law firms aren't just relocating when signing new leases, some are taking advantage of sublease options from other firms for new space, which often have competitive rates. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Cozen O'Connor are relocating their Washington, D.C., offices, subleasing spaces from other law firms in the district, according to second-quarter leasing data from Cushman & Wakefield.

Legal Services

July 08, 2024, 6:00 AM