News From Law.com

A strong leasing environment in Miami Dade County's office market continues to drive demand for more office space. In fact, the demand for space is so large that Colliers' Team Kingsley-Rutchik said it's added an additional 1.5 million square feet of office listings in the last 90 days, which means there are now 4.5 million square feet available.

Real Estate

November 21, 2022, 5:47 PM