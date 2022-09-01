Who Got The Work

Hartford Financial Services has turned to lawyers Joseph A. Hinkhouse and Craig W. Mandell of Hinkhouse Williams Walsh as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit concerning a computer fraud scheme and fraudulent wire transfers. The action was filed July 18 in Illinois Northern District Court by Peterson, Johnson & Murray on behalf of the Office of Special Deputy Receiver on behalf of Dana Popish Severinghaus, the director of the Illinois Department of Insurance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood, is 1:22-cv-03709, Office of the Special Deputy Receiver v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 9:41 AM